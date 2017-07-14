Real Madrid Sign Ceballos From Real Betis

The European and Spanish champions, Real Madrid have signed Spain U21 midfielder Dani Ceballos from Real Betis.

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year contract with the White Angels and will be presented at the Bernabeu on July 20, Madrid announced.

Ceballos was named player of the tournament at the 2017 European U21 Championship as Spain finished runners-up.

He joins Theo Hernandez, Jesus Vallejo, Marcos Llorente and Borja Mayoral as new additions to Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid squad this summer.

Betis said in a statement: “The club thanks Dani Ceballos for his services and wishes him all the best in the future.”

