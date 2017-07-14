Trump Travel Ban: Judge Expands Definition Of ‘Close Relative’

Channels Television  
Updated July 14, 2017

A U.S. Judge has ruled that grandparents and other relatives of people living in the U.S. cannot be barred from entering under President Trump’s travel ban.

The order, by district judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii, is a fresh legal blow to Mr Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The judge says the travel ban had interpreted a supreme court ruling too narrowly.

That decision, made in June, partly reinstated the ban on refugees and travellers from six Muslim-majority countries.

It said only those with “bona fide” family ties would be let into the U.S., but the Trump administration decided that tie did not include grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Read Also: Macron Opens Bastille Day Celebrations With Trump As Guest  


More on World News

UNESCO Adds 21 Sites To World Heritage List

‘You’re In Such Good Shape’ – Trump Tells Brigitte Macron

Macron Opens Bastille Day Celebrations With Trump As Guest

Peru Judge Orders Ex-President Humala Jailed Before Trial

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV