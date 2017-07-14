Trump Travel Ban: Judge Expands Definition Of ‘Close Relative’

A U.S. Judge has ruled that grandparents and other relatives of people living in the U.S. cannot be barred from entering under President Trump’s travel ban.

The order, by district judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii, is a fresh legal blow to Mr Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The judge says the travel ban had interpreted a supreme court ruling too narrowly.

That decision, made in June, partly reinstated the ban on refugees and travellers from six Muslim-majority countries.

It said only those with “bona fide” family ties would be let into the U.S., but the Trump administration decided that tie did not include grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Read Also: Macron Opens Bastille Day Celebrations With Trump As Guest