U.S. Envoy Calls For Peace, Says Nigeria’s Strength Lies In Unity

The United States has asked Nigerians to go about finding solutions to the nation’s challenges in a peaceful manner.

The Charge D’Affaires at the U.S embassy, Mr David Young, who was speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, stated that there is need for Nigerians to discuss their differences to resolve the ongoing agitations.

“We the U.S. Government, we feel that Nigeria’s Strength is in Unity and this is a diverse and vibrant and powerful country with influence across the region and across the continent in connections around the world including the United States and Nigeria’s Unity we feel, is important.

“Clearly there are concerns that people have across this very diverse country about resources and how resources are being distributed and used, that’s understandable but I think the process of dialogue and discussion about that should be done peacefully and respectfully across regions and across different voices in this country.”

Read Also: Buhari’s Administration Led Nigeria Into Recession – Anumudu

Speaking further, Young stressed that although the U.S. is a strong partner of Nigeria and supports peace and nation building, the decision to end violence within the country solely lies in the hands of its citizens.

“The United States is a strong partner of Nigeria and the Nigerian people, and we want to be in a position to be a supportive presence, supporting the democratic process in different ways, we help do institution building with some of the key institutions and civil society groups that help strengthen and support democracy but in terms of our support for principles, we are very much for unity, non-violence and I might add no to some of the hate speeches which is very concerning.”