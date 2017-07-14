UNESCO Adds 21 Sites To World Heritage List

The ancient Iranian city of Yazd, a sacred Japanese island where women are not allowed and Greenland’s sub-arctic farming landscape Kujataa were among the 21 sites included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List at a session in Krakow.

Other sites located in Poland, Russia, French Polynesia, United Kingdom and Germany where added to the list.

An ancient shrine in the occupied West Bank was declared a Palestinian heritage site, prompting Israel to further cut its funding to the United Nations.

UNESCO designated Hebron and the two adjoined shrines at its heart – the Jewish Tomb of the Patriarchs and the Muslim Ibrahimi Mosque – a “Palestinian World Heritage Site in Danger”.