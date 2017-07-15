Al-Makura Restates Commitment To Urban Renewal

The Nasarawa state governor Tanko Al-Makura has restated his commitment in actualising the state urban renewal programme.

He made his position known when he toured some facilities within Lafia, the state capital.

The governor averred the move is to actualise his urban renewal programme and to come up with new policies that will beautify the state capital.

“I am trying to conclude my urban renewal programme by ensuring that all the basic institutions, facilities that are within the city centre that reduces the sophistication of Lafia from being a state capital worthy of its note, we are removing them so that in the next two years what we will have in Lafia is structures, land use, purpose closes that have been obeyed that will integrate the master plan”, he said.

During the tour, he also identified some areas that will be pulled down to enable free flow of vehicular movement at the city centre.

To control the circulation of fake drugs in the state, he proposes a pharmaceutical village where all outlets will relocate to.

“We are advocates of ensuring sanity in our society and we do that by ensuring that our youth don’t get distracted by engaging in anti-social activities”

“We have now decided to dedicate a certain portion of the town that will be called pharmaceutical village.

All the pharmacies and make shift prescription centres will be in the front of low cost, we would provide cubicles and stalls that will be dedicated specifically for pharmaceutical products so that we limit the sale of products within and around the town, so that we will be able to check hard drugs and drugs that tend to give our children a very bad attitude”.

The governor said he is worried about the aesthetical outlook of state capital and intends to fix it before he leaves office.