Disney Princesses Unite At D23 Convention

Disney princesses discussing their flaws in a scene from upcoming animated movie “Wreck-It Ralph 2” became the most talked-about moment on Friday at Disney’s annual D23 convention.

The clip from the film, a sequel to 2012’s “Wreck-It Ralph” about retro arcade video game characters, sees Ralph and the mischievous Vanellope enter the world of Internet. They land on a Disney website that resembles a virtual Disney theme park and Vanellope interrupts a gathering of Disney princesses from past and present.

Chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios John Lasseter said: “Seeing all the princesses together, we wanted them to actually have a nice moment with Vanellope …she recognizes (them) being real and that does break down the stereotypes.”

Disney’s princesses tales have been criticized by some for portraying female leads as helpless and in need of rescuing by a man, such as Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White. Films such as “Brave” and “Moana” have seen young princesses breaking free of tradition to carve their own fate.

“These characters are really strong, they’re really amazing characters and we love to think of them way beyond just the movie that was made,” Lasseter said.

“Wreck-It Ralph 2” was part of a presentation of Disney’s upcoming films at D23, a gathering for Disney fans in Southern California.

Fans were shown concepts and rough scenes for sequels to Scandinavian princesses tale “Frozen 2,” the adventures of a superhero family in “Incredibles 2” and Pixar’s upcoming “Coco,” inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead festivities.

New films include the fourth “Toy Story” and an untitled suburban fantasy tale of two brothers on a quest to spend one last day with their late father.