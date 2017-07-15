Farewell Ceremony Held For Liu Xiaobo, Body Cremated, Ashes Spread Into Sea

A farewell ceremony was held for Liu Xiaobo and his body was cremated according to the wishes of his family and local customs on Saturday morning in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China’s Liaoning Province.

Liu died Thursday of multiple organ failure resulting from liver cancer after he failed to respond to medical treatment. He was 61.

Liu’s wife Liu Xia, and his relatives and friends bid farewell at a ceremony this morning, according to Zhang Qingyang, spokesperson of Shenyang Municipal Information Office.

“Liu Xiaobo’s wife Liu Xia, his eldest brother Liu Xiaoguang and his wife, his fourth younger brother Liu Xiaoxuan and his wife, and Liu Xia’s younger brother Liu Hui attended the farewell ceremony. According to my understanding, all his family members were present at the ceremony, except his second eldest brother, who was not present due to health reasons and his ex-wife and son, who were not present, either, because they are in the United States,” said Zhang.

Liu’s eldest brother Liu Xiaoguang said he has been involved in the entire process from the moment he was hospitalized for rescue, to the cremation of the remains and the sea burial.

His wife Liu Xia is in great sorrow and does not want to be disturbed, Zhang said.

“Ms. Liu Xia is a Chinese citizen, and the related government departments have protected her legitimate rights and interests according to law. As far as I know, Liu Xia is enjoying freedom. But, because she has just lost her husband, she is in great sorrow and we would try not to have her disturbed from the outside during the period of her handling the affairs after Liu’s death. This is also the hope of his relatives and the feeling of ordinary people,” said Zhang.

“The farewell ceremony and cremation were done according to the will of his family and relatives and also according to the local customs of north China, which cremation is held three days after death. Liu died on July 13 and today is July 15, exactly the third day after his death. This conforms to the local customs,” Zhang added.

Liu was sentenced to 11 years in prison in December 2009 for inciting subversion of the state power. He was released on medical parole upon diagnosis of liver cancer.

The First Hospital of China Medical University, where Liu Xiaobo received medical treatment, has done its best to save his life, said Liu Yunpeng, doctor in charge of Liu’s case, on Thursday.

Well-known medical experts from China and Germany and the United States were invited for joint consultations. They included Professor Markus M. Buachler of the German University of Heidelberg, and Professor Joseph M. Herman of the U.S. MD Anderson Cancer Center.