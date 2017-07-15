France Calls For Swift Lifting Of Sanctions On Qatari Nationals

France called on Saturday (July 15) for a swift lifting of sanctions that target Qatari nationals in an effort to ease a month-long rift between the Gulf country and several of its neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed sanctions on Qatar on June 5, accusing it of financing extremist groups and allying with the Gulf Arab states’ arch-foe Iran. Doha denies the accusations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke to reporters in Doha after meeting his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

“France pleas for measures to be taken as soon as possible, and in particular the lifting of the measures that affect the populations, particularly bi-national families that have been separated or students who have had to postpone their return,” said Le Drian at a joint news conference with al-Thani, a few hours after his arrival in Doha.

Le Drian is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia later on Saturday and will visit Kuwait and the UAE on Sunday (July 16).