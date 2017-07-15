French Midfielder Bakayoko Joins Chelsea From Monaco

Channels Television  
Updated July 15, 2017
Photo Source: chelseafc.com

English Premier League champions Chelsea have completed the signing of French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old who sealed his five-year deal with the Blues on Saturday is the club’s second major summer signing after they brought in defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma.

He joined Monaco from Ligue 1 rivals Rennes in 2014 and made his France debut in a friendly defeat by Spain in March this year.

Bakayoko, who will wear the number 14 shirt, said: “I am very happy to be here and to join this great team, I have grown up watching Chelsea”.

“Signing was the natural thing for me because it is a club I loved very much in my childhood. I am now looking forward to evolving under this fantastic coach and alongside so many great teammates,” the Frenchman added.


More on Sports

Muguruza Stuns Venus To Win First Wimbledon Title

Guangzhou Evergrande Top Chinese League With Shandong Win

Okocha Backs Iheanacho Move To Leicester

Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Serves Off October 6

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV