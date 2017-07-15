Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Serves Off October 6

The International Tennis Federation has announced that the 17th edition of the Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship will serve off from October 6 to 21.

The Nigeria Tennis Federation also confirmed in a statement that the world tennis governing body has approved the dates for the competition.

Last year’s edition was an exciting tournament which featured more than 39 countries across the world.

The first leg (futures five) of the last edition was won by players from Spain and Slovakia in the men and women’s singles respectively.

The Lagos Lawn Tennis Club will host the $100,000 prize money tournament.