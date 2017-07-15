House Committee On Power Promises To Address Metering Issues

The House of Representatives Committee on Power recently engaged customers at the Kano Electricity Distribution company, Kano on issues affecting quality services to Nigerians.

Customers while commending the distribution company also had a handful of challenges from metering, unwarranted bills and erratic power supply.

One of the customers on the issue of billing noted that “people with meters are the people that are paying much more than those without meters, a lot of the people that are without meters are enjoying free light so that is why there is a need for them to have statistics of the people that they are supplying electricity”.

The Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company reiterated the company’s commitment to ensuring that customer satisfaction is key while responding to the metering issue.

“We take their complaint very seriously, the issues that were raised in terms of metering and overbilling) quality of supply, we will definitely address because some of these issues are not just confined to us but they are TCN related, it is a value chain, I can assure you that we would as I have told the House Committee on Power, they want to hear their complaints.

“I told them the meters are free, nobody should pay a kobo for meters or queue, we have close to 70,000 out target and we have gotten another 100.

Dan Asuquo the chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Power said they are responsible to make sure there is harmonious relationship and confidence building between the consumers and operators.

“Estimated billing and infrastructural decay within the networks of distribution companies that amount to bad service and exploitation of Nigerians which Nigerians are complaining about as representative of Nigerian people, we are here to resolve and see it firsthand to be able to create a harmonious relationship and confidence building between the consumer and operators”.