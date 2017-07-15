INEC Refutes Senate’s Influence In Halting Melaye’s Recall Process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied reports that it halted the recall process of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, owing to blackmail by the Senate.

It was reported that the Senate’s decision to probe the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TEFUND), where the chairman of INEC prof. Yakubu previously served as Executive Secretary, informed INEC’s decision to suspend its action.

But INEC in a statement by its National Commissioner and Acting Chairman, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, described the reports as totally incorrect and mischievous.

It explains that its decision to halt the process was in obedience to the order by the Federal High Court Abuja, ordering that status quo be maintained in the matter.

“Surely, the decision of the commission to obey the court order, pursue its timeous vacation and lay a complaint about the nature of the Federal High Court order to the Chief Justice of the Federation cannot, in any way, mean a secession of the process of recall of the senator, which has already commenced.”

The commission insists that it will continue to carry out its constitutional functions with without fear or favour.