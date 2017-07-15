John Terry Named Aston Villa Captain

Former England and Chelsea skipper John Terry has been appointed as the new captain of Championship side Aston Villa.

The 36-year-old takes the armband from James Chester and wore it for the first time on his Villa debut in the pre-season friendly against Shrewsbury Town.

Terry joined the club earlier in July, signing a one-year deal with the club as manager Steve Bruce sets his sights on mounting a push for promotion.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury defeated Villa 2-1 on Saturday afternoon with goals from Zak Jules and Arthur Gnahoua in the restart before Henri Lansbury scored a last minute penalty for Terry’s team.