Muguruza Reveals Secret Behind Wimbledon Triumph

Wimbledon 2017 Women’s champion Garbine Muguruza did little to hide her joy after her incredible victory on Saturday over Venus Williams on Saturday.

Muguruza said she always ups her game in grand slams and had her Wimbledon final defeat in 2015 to Venus’ sister Serena on her mind.

The Venezuela-born Spaniard said she kept focused on her own game, even when she seemed on the verge of losing the first set before clawing back to overcome Williams and destroy her opponent in the second set.

She said: “I always come very motivated to the grand slams and I don’t know, since I lost the final here I wanted to change that, and I came thinking I’m prepared, feeling good, and during the tournament in the matches I was feeling better and better; in every match I was increasing my level and I think today I played well.”

Asked who she would rather dance with from the male finalists, an embarrassed Muguruza chose Roger Federer, drawing loud laughter from journalists at the news conference.