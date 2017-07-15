Okocha Backs Iheanacho Move To Leicester

Updated July 15, 2017

Austin Okocha and Kelechi Iheanacho

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha says Kelechi Iheanacho has made a ‘great decision’ to leave Manchester City for Leicester City.

Iheanacho is close to joining the Foxes after a £25m deal was agreed with City for the Nigerian striker.

Okocha said the 20-year-old needs regular first team action and it’s important he goes to a club where he can achieve that.

The former PSG and Bolton midfielder who was well respected in his playing days noted that it is the dream of every player to command a starting place in a team.

He added that playing in the first team is the only way a player can assess his personal development.


