PHOTOS: Channels Tv’s Chukwuma Onuekwusi Buried Amid Tributes

The remains of the late Channels Television State House correspondent, Chukwuma Onuekwusi, has been laid to rest in his country home in Akabo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

At the event, families, government officials, friends and well-meaning Nigerians described late the Onuekwusi as a refined and professional journalist whose legacy in journalism is worthy of emulation.

Also present at the occasion was Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha who was represented by his deputy Eze Madumere; the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, as well as Channels Television management team led by the General Manager Special Duties, Mr Steve Judo.

