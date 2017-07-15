Shanghai Hosts Annual Mud Run Competition

Shanghai’s most adventurous gathered for a dirty work out on Saturday at the city’s annual “mud run”.

More than 4,000 people participated in the race which involved navigating 26 obstacles, including inflatables and ropes.

The men’s group winner was You Peiquan who completed the race in 39 minutes 28 seconds while Zhang Xueqing won the women’s group at 53 minutes 48 seconds.

Each winner will receive an award prize of RMB 8000 ($1180.9).

Shanghai is the third race of the mud run tournament in China and the next race will be held in Shenzhen in August.

Each ticket of the race is sold at RMB 299 ($44.1).

Reuters