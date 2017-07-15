Trump Appoints Ty Cobb As White House Special Counsel

United States President, Mr Donald Trump has appointed Veteran Washington lawyer Ty Cobb to join his administration as special counsel, the White House announced on Saturday.

Cobb, a long-time partner at D.C. law firm Hogan Lovells, is expected to assist with the multiple Russia-related investigations.

A federal special counsel and several congressional panels are investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as potential ties between Russian officials and Trump’s campaign.

Moscow has denied any interference and the president has denied any collusion.

Colleagues describe Cobb as someone who knows how to handle a crisis where politics and the law intersect.