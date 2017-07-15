Venus Admits Muguruza ‘Played Top Tennis’ In Wimbledon Final

Wimbledon 2017 Women’s finalist Venus Williams was full of praise for her opponent Garbine Muguruza who denied her victory on Saturday.

When asked if an injury was behind her second set collapse, Williams didn’t mention any injury, instead heaping praise for her opponent’s performance.

“I definitely would have loved to have converted some of those points but she competed really well, so she just dug in there and managed to play better.

“She played really well. I mean, she played top tennis, so I have to give her credit for just playing a better match. I’ve had a great two weeks. I’m looking forward to the rest of the summer.”