BREAKING: Lagos Govt Deposes Traditional Ruler For Faking His Abduction

The Lagos State Government has deposed the suspended Baale of Shangisha in Magodo, Yusuf Ogundare, for allegedly faking his abduction on July 5.

According to the state government, Ogundare faked his abduction along the Centre for Management Development (CMD) Road in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the State.

The Lagos State Government has deposed the suspended Baale of Shangisha in Magodo, Yusuf Ogundare, for allegedly faking his abduction on July 5.

According to the state government, Ogundare faked his abduction along the Centre for Management Development (CMD) Road in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the State.

READ ALSO: Ambode Suspends Traditional Ruler For Faking Kidnap

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had on Thursday approved the suspension of the Baale over the matter.

Also on Thursday, the traditional ruler along with his suspected accomplice Mohammed Adam was paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fatai Owoseni, at a press briefing at the Lagos House in Ikeja.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem; as well as his counterpart for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr Muslim Folami were among those present at the press briefing.

More to follow…