Buhari Mourns ‘Uncontroversial’ Lawmaker, Wamakko

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the people and government of Sokoto State over the death of a member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Wamakko.

The President also extended his condolences to members of Wamakko’s family, the leadership of the National Assembly, and the late lawmaker’s professional colleague, a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said.

Wamakko, who was elected to the National Assembly from the Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, died after a brief illness in Abuja on Friday aged 50.

President Buhari, according to the statement, believes Wamakko left at a time when his services were needed by the country and prayed that God should bless his soul and comfort his family.

He described the late lawmakers as “a gentle and uncontroversial politician”, adding that humility was one of his “salient virtues”.

The President also said the late lawmaker encouraged the younger generation to join politics and contribute to the nation’s development.

The remains of the lawmaker have been laid to rest in his hometown in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State in accordance to Islamic rites.

Wamakko was until his death the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.

He was also a younger brother of the former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.