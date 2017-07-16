Cilic Disappointed Over First Wimbledon Final Loss

Marin Cilic said he had been suffering from a blister on his foot during the showpiece clash against Roger Federer on Sunday.

The Croatian seventh seed lost 6-3 6-1 6-4 — to Federer in his first Wimbledon final.

Cilic was distraught after going 3-0 behind in the second set, sitting on his chair in tears.

He said the blister had surfaced during his run to the final, which included a long five-setter against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg in the quarter-finals.

“It was just emotionally that I knew that on such a big day that I’m unable to play my best tennis in physical, in every single way, so that was just a little bit of a combination of all emotions, ’cause I know how much it took for me to get here.”

Read Also: Federer Wins Record 8th Wimbledon Title