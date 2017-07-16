Federer Delighted With Wimbledon Record

Roger Federer said it was a special day for him on Sunday after winning a record eighth Wimbledon title in the modern-era to surpass Pete Sampras’ tally of seven.

He said many of his tennis heroes had memorable tournaments at Wimbledon and said he was yet undecided whether or not he would return next year.

“Yes it is very special, Wimbledon was always my favourite tournament, will always be my favourite tournament and my heroes walked the grounds here and walked the courts here and because of them I think I became a better player too, so to mark history here at Wimbledon I think really means a lot to me just because of all that really, it’s that simple.”

Federer said he would need to evaluate on next season later on in the year as he finalises his schedule and fitness routine, but said he hoped to be back to defend his title in 2018.

“Yeah, I mean, honestly ever since I had the year I had last year, I do think probably year ahead of time you know, with my schedule, fitness schedule and tournaments I would like to play, you know, so I totally see myself playing here this time next year, but because it’s far away and because of what happened last year.

“I just like to take the opportunity to thank the people in the very moment and just make them understand that yes, and I hope that I’m back, (but) there’s never a guarantee, especially at 35, 36. But the goal is definitely to try and be here again next year, to try and defend (the title).” Federer said.

Marin Cilic said he had been suffering from a blister in his foot during the showpiece clash he lost 6-3 6-1 6-4 — his first Wimbledon final.

The Croatian seventh seed was distraught after going 3-0 behind in the second set, sitting on his chair in tears.

Cilic said the blister had surfaced during his run to the final, which included a long five-setter against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg in the quarter-finals.

“It was just emotionally that I knew that on such a big day that I’m unable to play my best tennis in physical, in every single way, so that was just a little bit of a combination of all emotions, ’cause I know how much it took for me to get here.”

