God Saved PDP Because Of Rivers State – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says there is the need to thank God for sustaining the country’s multi-party democracy through the ruling of the Supreme Court, which resolved the leadership tussle in the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the governor, God saved the PDP, and by extension Nigeria, because of River State.

Mr Wike said this at an interdenominational service to thank God for the ruling of the Supreme Court ruling, which declared the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the PDP legal.

“God saved PDP because of Rivers State. We don’t have Plan B. Every other state had Plan B. Our enemies will be put to shame from time to time. Rivers State is the strongest PDP State,” he said.

With the leadership tussle resolved, the governor said the next step is for PDP to embark on reconciliation, but with caution.

“While we are reconciling, we must be vigilant. Nobody will take me unawares. Satan will never sleep. Satan will always find ways to cause havoc,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to God for giving PDP leaders the wisdom to realise that the party was headed for doom under Senator Modu Sheriff.

He added that Nigerians received the Supreme Court judgment with joy because the future of Nigeria rests with the PDP.

This, he explained, was because the ruling All Progressives Congress, after winning elections, resorted to excuses and the blame game instead of fulfilling the promises they made to Nigerians.

He said, “Two years after the mandate what is the situation? Excuses and blames without delivery. Look at how individuals took it upon themselves to destroy the party that gave them life.

“PDP is the only party that is a household name in Nigeria. There is no unit in the country without a member of the PDP.”

The governor said that going forward Rivers State must get returns on its contributions to the PDP.

“As we help you, you help us. If you don’t help us, we won’t help you. All of us must rise from our unit, ward and local government area to mobilise people”.

The governor canvassed total loyalty to the PDP, saying that the party is supreme. According to him, in reconstituting the State Executive Council, only very loyal and committed former commissioners will be re-appointed.