Lafia Residents Blast AEDC Over Poor Power Supply

Electricity consumers in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital have expressed displeasure over what they termed poor services by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC).

To this end, they told the distribution company to take their services out of the town for failing to supply adequate power.

They made their positions at a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission,(NERC) in Lafia.

One of the residents, Rilwanu Elayo, said, “For the past two months, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has failed to supply electricity to most parts of Lafia and this has forced residents to live in darkness and discomfort.

“The company has succeeded in transmitting darkness as consumers have been paying for darkness since April.

Another resident, Ayuba Adamu, however, said the situation was unlikely to change anytime soon.

“Despite repeated complaints both verbal and written to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company in Lafia based on the fact that I receive bills despite the blackout, nothing has been done by them on the matter,” he said.

The Nasarawa State Government, represented by the Commissioner For Works, Housing and Transport, Wada Muhammad, called on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to distribute pre-paid meters to all electricity customers as they are being surcharged.

“The only way the customers will be satisfied is when they have pre-paid meters and are sure that they only pay for electricity they consume,” he said.

“The state government has already donated land and offered to facilitate the installation of a 330 KVA transformer, which if installed will go a long way in addressing the poor electricity supply in the state.”

The NERC’s Commissioner in charge of Consumers Affairs, Mr Moses Arigu, assured the electricity consumers of their resolve to ensure that distribution companies adhere strictly to operational guidelines.

“The commission has concluded plans to open an office in Lafia for the consumers to channel their complaints for redress,” he said.

On his part, the Acting Regional Manager of AEDC, Mr Christian Chime, apologised to the consumers for the poor service delivery.

He assured them that the company had already taken note of their complaints and would soon address them to ensure improved electricity supply in the state.

He also disclosed that the company would soon embark on the installation of prepaid meters in the state.