Nigeria, Niger Republic Launch Joint Operation To Curb Trans-Border Crime

Nigeria and Niger Republic have launched a joint operation code-named, ‘Operation Ninibo’ to check illicit drug activities and other organised crimes, including recovery of stolen vehicles and drug trafficking.

Speaking at a training in Sokoto, the Interpol representative in Nigeria, Halidu Illo urged both countries to use Interpol policing capabilities to fight crimes across the West African sub-region.

Earlier in the week, 881 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were seized during a joint operation facilitated by the Interpol.

Illo explained that the operation was successful because of the effective exchange of data.

He therefore, urged both countries to always contribute their data to the Interpol policing effort.