“Planet Of The Apes” Conquers North American Box Office

“War for the Planet of the Apes” took over the North American weekend box office from Friday through Sunday.

The film, the third in the rebooted franchise, follows a brewing war between apes and humans. It took in $56.5 million for its debut weekend, according to estimates from BoxOfficeMojo.

Coming in at number two was “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” It earned an estimated $45.2 million over the Friday to Sunday weekend after already garnering more than $302 million worldwide.

Another new opening this weekend was “The Big Sick,” which follows a Pakistani comic, played by Kumail Nanjiani, who falls in love with a white, American woman – against both their families’ wishes. It was estimated to have earned $7.6 million according to BoxOfficeMojo.

Holding over from previous weeks, “Despicable Me 3” saw another $18.9 million added to its global tally of $465 million; and “Baby Driver” added over $8.7 million to its international earnings of $78 million dollars.