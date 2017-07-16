Restructuring: Wole Soyinka Calls For Forum To Negotiate Nigeria’s Existence

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has expressed displeasure over the agitations by some groups for Nigeria to break up along ethnic lines.

The literary icon has therefore asked for a forum to negotiate and discuss the country’s unity, a position supported by the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

He made this known while speaking at a colloquium organised by the Bayelsa Government to honour him and other ijaw literary icons.

“Please don’t tell me, your Nigeria assistance is non-negotiable. For me, this is a fallacy, the nation has got to be negotiated – negotiations include ensuring that there is no marginalization.

“Negotiation has to do with control of resources, negotiation has to do with restructuring the nation in a way in which the component – the constituents are not feeding an over bloated centre to the detriment of their own development,” he stated.

This is coming in the face of agitations for a national restructuring with some groups issueing quit notices to others and some others calling for a secession.