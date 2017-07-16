Ronaldo Return ‘Mission Impossible’ For United, Says Mourinho

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, dashed any hopes the club’s fans may have had of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford by describing his signing as ‘mission impossible’.

The Portuguese said he did not want his club to ‘waste time’ on pursuing a player as he could no find any reason for the Champions League winner to leave Real Madrid.

Mourinho’s comments came after United beat 5-2 LA Galaxy in a friendly in California on Saturday.

New signing Romelu Lukaku was unable to score a debut goal but the Belgian striker earned high praise for a solid all-round performance.

“He is a team player. He is not selfish and not obsessed with goals,” manager José Mourinho told reporters.

“He was not worried about himself, he was worried about the improvement of the team. So that’s all good.”

United were 5-0 ahead in the game before a late Giovani dos Santos brace tightened the scoreline.