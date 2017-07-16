UK To Increase Sentence For Acid Attacks

Sentences for people who carry out acid attacks in England and Wales could be increased as part of a “wide-ranging” review, following a rise in incidents.

Ministers have faced calls to tighten laws, including for the sale and possession of acid, after five attacks in one night in London on Thursday.

Home secretary Amber Rudd said that perpetrators should “feel the full force of the law”.

Politicians and acid attack survivors have called for tougher sentences on perpetrators, and MPs are also due to debate the issue in the commons on Monday.

The review will look at existing laws, the response of police, sentencing, how people access harmful products and the support offered to acid attack victims.