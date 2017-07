Roger Federer will attempt to become the first man to win eight Wimbledon titles when he takes on Marin Cilic in the final on Sunday.

The Swiss can overtake the mark set by Pete Sampras in 2000, and Williams Renshaw in 1889, with victory in his 11th Wimbledon final.

Cilic held match points against Federer at last year’s Wimbledon and hopes to add to his 2014 us open win.