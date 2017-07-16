Yobe Commences Irrigation Plans To Boost Rice, Wheat Production

Yobe State has commenced preparation for a full scale irrigation farming in four different locations across the state in a bid to commence all year round farming.

Under the programme, the state government through a special task force on irrigation has commenced construction of canals and dykes as a strategy for harvesting and storing the abundant rainfall to be use during the dry season.

Governor Gaidam visited three separate potential irrigation sites where he reiterated the state’s determined to become a major producer of rice and wheat among other vegetable gardening.

“With what I have seen in these three locations and the intensive efforts of the Special Task Force on the scheme, I am confident that we will soon become a major player especially in rice and wheat production.

“We will give the task force every support it needs to grow these fields and empower our farmers to become commercial farmers,” the governor said.

Chairman of the special task force Mr Gambomi Goni, revealed that for a start, government will provide the farm and other imputes to attract the farmers into the profession but subsequently as they get used to it, they would be left alone to carry on with their businesses.

“We are currently working on 200 hectares each in Nguru and Muguram in Nguru and we are constructing a 1500 meters main canal as well as numerous intake channels.

“We will grow throughout the year and we envisage three cropping seasons with wheat around October-March, rice around March-July and then early variety of maize around July September,” Goni said.

Furthermore, he appreciated the strong backing the committee is receiving from government and assured to do its best in ensuring the success of the programme.

The governor, therefore, called on farmers to make the best use of the programme to improve their economy and that of the state.