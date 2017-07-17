Afrobasket 2017: Nigeria Draw Dr Congo, Mali, Cote D’Ivoire

Defending champions, Nigeria, has been drawn in Group A of the 2017 Afrobasket championship.

The group is made up of Dr Congo, Mali and Cote D’Ivoire.

Former champions Angola headline Group B alongside the Central Africa Republic, Morocco and Uganda.

In Group C, Co-Host Tunisia Joined Guinea, Rwanda and Cameroon while Mozambique, Egypt and South Africa complete Group D that also includes co-host nation Senegal.

The championship will start September 8 to 16 with Tunisia capital city Tunis hosting Groups A and C while Senegal’s city of Dakar will host Groups B and D.