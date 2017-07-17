Aregbesola Charges Indigenes To Support Good Governance

The Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has said that good governance lies in the hands of all, hence the need for people to contribute their quotas towards the growth and development of the society and country at large.

Governor Aregbesola stated this at the flag off of the “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers” organized by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in collaboration with the Irepodun South Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Erin-Osun, for the residents of the town and adjoining communities.

He urged Nigerians especially well meaning individuals, non-governmental organizations and other private sectors to rise to the occasion in rescuing the country out of her present socio-economic and political imbroglio.

‎Gov. Aregbesola who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Hon. Kolapo Alimi, emphasized that development of every nation is the collective responsibility of every individuals.

The state helmsman who commended NYSC for taking the healthcare service to the grassroots said the state government has taken the bull by the horn in ensuring that all the health centres and hospitals were equipped with necessary health facilities.

According to him, it is time for us as Nigerians to buckle up and see the need to support government at all levels to enhance the core principle of good governance.

“With the present economic situation in the country, it seems practically difficult for the three tiers of government to meet all their statutory obligations to the people, a development that calls for support from all and sundry.

“So it is high time for Nigerians especially those that are economically blessed to support the government by contributing significantly to the well being of others and as well giving back to the society.

“With this, the brighter future is await our nation while a secured future is also guaranteed.

“For instance, a project like the one we flag off today will definitely go along way in supporting the government policies towards the provision and promotion of free healthcare delivery.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Irepodun South LCDA, Mr. Oloyede Adekunle described the NYSC initiative as timely at a time the nation is facing economic impasse.

In his remarks, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Emmanuel Danjuma Attah disclosed that the Initiative would be moving to another local government in the State next year and so urged people to avail themselves the opportunity.

He explained that the health initiative was the brain child of the former Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen J B Platinum which the Corps sees as a way of ameliorating health challenges in the state.

Attah who commended the Governor Rauf Aregbesola for being sensitive to the health of the residents in the state, said the initiative was designed to support the state’s intervention on quality free healthcare delivery.