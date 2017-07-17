Boko Haram Releases Video Of ‘Abducted Women’

A video said to have been released by Boko Haram terrorists has surfaced, showing some women allegedly abducted by the militants in Borno State.

In the video published on Monday, the women were seen pleading with the Federal Government to negotiate with the insurgents to secure their release.

The women were among those reported to have been forcefully taken away after the terrorists attacked a convoy travelling from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to Damboa in June 2017.

Some of those in the convoy, including security personnel were allegedly killed in the ambush.

Some of the women were seen sobbing in the video published by Sahara Reporters in which they took turns to speak under the watchful eyes of their abductors.

In May 2017, the terrorists had released a new video purportedly of some of the abducted Chibok girls who have chosen to become part of the terrorist group.

Four girls were seen in the video which the online news website said was offered to it by a journalist, Ahmed Salkida.

The girls were, however, wearing niqabs with only their eyes visible with one of them holding an assault rifle.

Responding to questions from a male voice, the girls gave details of their classes and the date they were kidnapped and explained why they refused to go back to their parents.

They also told their interviewer their names and claimed that they are from Chibok and that they attended Government Secondary School Chibok before their abduction.

The girls who spoke in Hausa said they were unwilling to go back to their parents because of the religion they now practice.

Earlier before the video was released, Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau reportedly reappeared in a video in March in which he dismissed claims that many of his members have been killed.

According to the AFP, Shekau released a 27-minute video in which he spoke for about 20 minutes in Hausa and Kanuri, criticising the countries in the Lake Chad area fighting the group under the Multinational Joint Task Force.