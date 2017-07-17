BREAKING: Suicide Bombers Attack Mosque In Borno

Suicide bombers have attacked a mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, northeast Nigeria.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday and is said to have killed about 10 people.

Head of the Borno State Emergency Agency, Ahmed Satomi, confirmed that the blast occurred at the London Ciki Area of the town.

Barely two weeks ago, two male suicide bombers were sighted and intercepted along the parapet behind the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) by joint security operatives deployed to the university.

One of the bombers was shot dead while the second bomber hurriedly detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body, killing himself to avoid being captured alive.

More Details shortly…