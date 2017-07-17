Disgraced Ex-Governor Arrives In Mexico After Extradition

A former state governor from Mexico’s ruling party wanted for embezzlement and organised crime arrived in Mexico City after being extradited from Guatemala on Monday, the Mexican government said.

Javier Duarte, who until last year governed the Gulf coast state of Veracruz for President Enrique Pena Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is suspected of syphoning off millions of dollars during his tenure. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Elected governor in 2010, Duarte allegedly executed massive personal enrichment schemes, potentially totalling in the hundreds of millions of dollars and involving assets in Mexico and abroad. He has been accused of using shell companies to transfer and hide public funds.

Duarte was arrested in Guatemala in April after more than five months on the run, and the foreign ministry and the attorney general’s office said in a joint statement that the extradition of the former PRI official had been completed. Corruption is shaping up to be one of the focal points of next year’s presidential election, with opinion polls showing the PRI is seriously at risk of being voted out of office.