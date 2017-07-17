Festival D’été De Québec Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Backstreet Boys, Metallica and Muse were amongst more than 50 acts who performed at Festival d’été de Québec, which took place in Quebec City from 6 to 16 July 2017.

American vocal group Backstreet Boys took to the Bell Stage on the historic Plains of Abraham at the beginning of the festival on Sunday.

Rock group Metallica, who released their new album, ‘Hardwired to Self-Destruct’ in 2016 performed on Friday while English Band Muse played a set on Sunday.

Other acts included The Who, Gorillaz, Kendrick Lamar, P!nk and Nick Jonas.

According to the festival’s general manager Daniel Gélinas, Québec is known as a rock music city.

“This genre is almost an FEQ trademark. So we needed to lay on the rock for our 50th. After Paul McCartney, in Québec for its 40th anniversary in 2008, The Rolling Stones, who came to the Festival in 2015,” Gélinas said an official press release.

Festival d’été de Québec is also famous for its urban setting – most venues are in the downtown area and within walking distance of each other.