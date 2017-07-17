FG Promises Tax Relief For Nigerian Entertainment Industry

The Federal Government has promised investors in the Nigerian film and music industry a tax relief as it continues to intensify efforts to strengthen the country’s creative industry.

The Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun announced this at the Creative Nigeria Summit where she represented the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo as the key note speaker.

She acknowledged the potentials of the industry which is already captured at 1.42 per cent of the current GDP and said the government is willing to provide all necessary support to help the industry achieve its full potentials.