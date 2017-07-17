Jonathan Tasks PDP Leaders On Rebuilding Party

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on rebuilding the party.

The former President made the appeal on Monday during the party’s expanded caucus meeting at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Declares Makarfi Committee Legal

He asked the leaders to put behind the division which the leadership tussle in the party might have caused and focus on the party structures that were almost destroyed during the crisis.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose, also appealed to members to go back to their states and regain the confidence of their constituencies ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Those in attendant are former national chairmen of the party – Vincent Ogbulafor and Mr Amadu Ali – as well as former Senate President David Mark, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu as well as present and former governors.

READ ALSO: Makarfi, Ekweremadu, Others Laud Supreme Court Judgement

Former PDP National Chairman Ali Modu Sheriff and his supporters were however absent from the meeting.

This is the first of such meeting that the party is holding since the last 13 months of protracted legal battle that threatened the foundation of the party.

The battle ended on Wednesday, July 12 when the Supreme Court declared the Ahmed Makarfi Caretaker Committee of the PDP as validly constituted.

A three-man Supreme Court panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour had ruled that Senator Sheriff should cease to be the PDP National Chairman and ordered Senator Makarfi to take over the leadership of the party.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Judgement Stuns Sheriff Camp

Briefing journalists at the party’s headquarters, Senator Makarfi described the judgement as a consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.

Other party chieftains including former President Jonathan, Governor Fayose Senator Ekweremadu and Professor Jerry Gana lauded the apex court judgement.

Spokesperson for the Sheriff Camp Bernard Mikko in a statement, however, said: “We received with shock July 12 judgement of the Supreme Court on the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.