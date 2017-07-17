Malala Yousafzai Visits Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday received the founder of the Malala Fund and girls’ education activist, Malala Yousafzai at the Presidential Villa.

Malala, the Pakistani school girl who survived an attack by the Taliban, met with the Acting President at the State House in Abuja as part of activities to mark her visit to Nigeria, the second in three years.

READ ALSO: Malala Asks FG To Declare State Of Emergency On Education

Leading a delegation of seven, the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate reiterated her goal to an end to the deprivation of education among the girl child.

The meeting attended by Malala’s father and other girl rights activists commenced at about 6:00 PM behind closed doors.

Malala, the Pakistani schoolgirl who survived an attack by the Taliban, Malala last visited Nigeria in 2014 shortly Boko Haram terrorists abducted some schoolgirls in Chibok community of Borno State.

She had announced a donation of $200,000 from her foundation to support education in the country and also called on the international community to assist Nigeria and Africa in ensuring that schoolchildren get quality education.

In 2014, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 alongside Kailash Satyarthi for her fight for the right of girls to education.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that despite her youth, Malala fought for the right of girls to education for several years and has shown by example that children and young people can also contribute to improving their own situations.

They added that she fought under the most dangerous circumstances and has become a leading spokesperson for girls’ rights to education through her heroic struggle.