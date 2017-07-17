Murray, Hingis Win Wimbledon Mixed Doubles

Channels Television  
Updated July 17, 2017
Murray and Hingis lifting trophies

Wimbledon top seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis of Switzerland have beaten Finland’s Henri Kontinen and Briton Heather Watson 6-4 6-4 in the mixed doubles title.

The British and Swiss pairing, both former title winners at Wimbledon, crucially broke Briton’s Watson and Finn Kontinen in the seventh game of the match en-route taking the first set.

The victory gave the 36-year-old Hingis her sixth Wimbledon title – comprising one singles crown, three doubles and two mixed doubles.

The match brought the curtain down on an action-packed fortnight at sw19.

Read Also: Federer Wins Record 8th Wimbledon Title


