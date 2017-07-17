NLC Decries Lack Of Uniformity In Nigeria’s Tax System

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Ayuba Wabba has criticised what he calls the lack of uniformity in the nation’s taxation system.

Mr Wabba spoke on the issue on Monday when he visited some labour organisations in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He asked the Federal Government to urgently review the tax system in the interest of Nigerian workers who bear the brunt of such actions.

The NLC president further asked the government to immediately constitute a committee on national minimum wage review to alleviate workers’ suffering in the country.

He noted that the nation’s economy cannot recover with poorly paid workers, stressing the need to constitute the committee following its approval by the Federal Executive Council.

He pointed out that the increase in wage was a matter of law and not based on government revenue generation, saying: “It is long overdue, our patience is running out”.

Earlier, Wabba called for a fair tax regime from the Federal Government on the income of workers across the country.

He had accused the government of inappropriate taxing of wealthy Nigerians and corporate organisations, alleging that government taxes public and civil servants while overlooking high net worth individuals and corporate organisations.

Mr Wabba appealed to government at all levels to provide social protection for Nigerian workers through a just tax regime in order to improve their standard of living.