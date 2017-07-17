Obiano Kicks Off 2017 Traders Cup In Onitsha

The Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, has kicked off the second edition of Willie Obiano Traders Cup Tournament at the Godwin Achebe Stadium, Onitsha, which will feature 36 soccer teams from markets across the state.

Addressing the crowd at the stadium, the governor said that the competition is part of the effort of his administration to ensure that traders bond together, recreate and have a healthier life aside their business activities.

The Chairman of the Southeast Amalgamated traders Association and President, State Amalgamated Traders Association, Okwudili Ezenwankwo, commended the governor for instituting the tournament as well as creating the enabling environment for traders to do business in the state, in addition to other numerous projects ongoing in markets across the state.

For the Commissioner for Youths Entrepreneurship and Sports Development Uju Nwogu, Gov. Obiano has transformed the state’s sports sector and the Traders’ cup tournament has fostered unity among traders in the state.

The governor announces that the second edition of the tournament is special as gifts for various categories for outstanding performances have been mapped out, as he charged the players to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play.

He also added that tournament is part of the effort to unite traders in the state and promote healthy life for them too.