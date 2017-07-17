Oscar Winning Actor Martin Landau Dies At 89

Actor Martin Landau, a talented and prolific character actor who achieved TV stardom in “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for his portrayal of a washed-up Bela Lugosi in the sweetly bizarre 1994 film “Ed Wood,” has died at age 89.

Landau died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday from unexpected complications during a short hospitalization for an undisclosed illness, publicist Dick Guttman said in a statement on Sunday.

His long career had remarkable ups and downs. He delivered acclaimed performances in movies by top directors including Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen and Tim Burton, was nominated three times for Oscars, and co-starred in the spy series “Mission: Impossible” in the 1960’s alongside then-wife Barbara Bain.

Guttman said funeral services will be private followed by a memorial service in August or September.