PDP Group Urges Members To Remain Loyal, Maintain Peace

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State have continued to react to the Supreme Court Judgment which affirmed the Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic Chairman of the Party.

Read Also: Supreme Court Declares Makarfi Committee Legal

Addressing members of the Party in Delta State, a Party Chieftain told party faithful that it is imperative for them to stay focused and await further directive from the national working committee of the party.

According to him since the main objective of the PDP is how to resolve the lingering leadership crisis ahead of the 2019 general elections members must stand with the party for peace to reign.

Read Also: Supreme Court Judgement Stuns Sheriff Camp

“We want to make sure that impunity is sacked. The idea of opposition in the party which has been the bane of our party is removed. That is what our national leader, Ali-Modu Sheriff stood for and that is what he still stands for.”

The meeting follows last week’s judgement which brought an end to the leadership tussle that has rocked the party for almost two years.

The 3-man Supreme Court panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour in the judgement ruled that Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff ceases to be the party’s national chairman and ordered Ahmed Makarfi to take over the leadership of the party.

While the verdict came to some as a shock, others say Nigeria will now have a viable opposition.