Reps To Investigate Universal Basic Education Implementation

The House of Representatives has began to investigate the implementation of the universal basic education especially in states that has accessed the counter part funding arrangement by Federal Government.

The chairman House Committee on Universal Basic Education and Services, Zakari Mohammed who led his team to Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, said the committee is currently visiting the different states, noting that Rivers and Cross River states are two of the most active states as regards accessing the counter part funding.

While noting that the state is committed to improving basic education governor Nyesom Wike however decried the state of some unity schools in the country.