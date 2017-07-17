Romero Signs New Manchester United Deal

Argentina goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, has extended his contract with Manchester United that will keep him at the Europa League holders until 2021, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Romero, who is understudy to Spain’s David de Gea since joining United in 2015, said he is delighted to have extended his contract with the Red Devils.

“I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Who wouldn’t want to be at the biggest club in the world?” said Romero