Six Persons Killed In Ogun Auto Crash

Six persons have been confirmed dead in an auto crash which occurred at the Sagamu inter-change area of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The six persons – one male and five females – were a driver and passengers in a Nissan Quest sports utility commercial vehicle.

The Nissan Quest commercial vehicle was said to be coming from Lagos end of the expressway when the incident occurred.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the driver of the commercial vehicle was at top speed when the car rammed into the back of a moving Iveco truck.

“The accident was caused by speeding by the driver of the Nissan Quest commercial vehicle, who rammed his car into a moving Iveco truck from behind, killing all the occupants,” he said

“I could not say where the vehicle was travelling to, but it was coming from Lagos.”

Akinbiyi said the corpses of the victims were taken to the mortuary of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State.