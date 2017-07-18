Wenger Plays Down Sanchez Champions League Comments

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday played down comments by Alexis Sanchez about wanting to play Champions League soccer, saying he does not give too much importance to translated interviews.

Sanchez has a year left on his Arsenal contract but his future has been up in the air since the London club failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Speaking to reporters in his native Chile at a charity match in his home town of Tocopilla on Saturday (July 15), Sanchez said “My idea is to play in the Champions (League) and to win the Champions (League). It is a dream I’ve had since I was little.”

Wenger, who spoke to reporters in Shanghai, China, on the eve of his side’s friendly match with Bayern Munich, however, said that the interview had been misconstrued, adding that his focus was on the Premier League.

“I do not give too much importance to things that are translated you know. I think the main focus for us is to focus on the Premier League,” he noted.